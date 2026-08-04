DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Outsourced workers begin indefinite hunger strike over salary disparity

Outsourced workers begin indefinite hunger strike over salary disparity

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:37 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Outsource MC employees during a hunger strike protest in Hoshiarpur.
Advertisement

Outsourced employees of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation have started an indefinite hunger strike to protest against the Punjab government and the local administration over their pending demands. The workers have alleged discrimination in salaries and demanded equal pay for employees performing essential civic duties.

Advertisement

The protest includes street light workers, tube well operators and sewer men. They said they have been raising their demands for a long-time but have not received any positive response from the authorities. As a result, they have decided to intensify their protest by launching a hunger strike.

Advertisement

The workers claimed that the government has increased the monthly salary of sanitation workers to Rs 20,500, but employees working as tube well operators, sewer men and street light maintenance staff have been left out. They questioned why they are being treated differently despite providing round-the-clock services that are vital for the city’s daily functioning.

Advertisement

The protesting employees demanded that their monthly salary should also be fixed at Rs 20,500. They warned that the hunger strike would continue until the government and the administration accept their demands. Union president Kamal Bhatti said the workers are united and will continue their peaceful agitation until justice is done.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts