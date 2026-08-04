Outsourced workers begin indefinite hunger strike over salary disparity

Outsourced employees of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation have started an indefinite hunger strike to protest against the Punjab government and the local administration over their pending demands. The workers have alleged discrimination in salaries and demanded equal pay for employees performing essential civic duties.

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The protest includes street light workers, tube well operators and sewer men. They said they have been raising their demands for a long-time but have not received any positive response from the authorities. As a result, they have decided to intensify their protest by launching a hunger strike.

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The workers claimed that the government has increased the monthly salary of sanitation workers to Rs 20,500, but employees working as tube well operators, sewer men and street light maintenance staff have been left out. They questioned why they are being treated differently despite providing round-the-clock services that are vital for the city’s daily functioning.

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The protesting employees demanded that their monthly salary should also be fixed at Rs 20,500. They warned that the hunger strike would continue until the government and the administration accept their demands. Union president Kamal Bhatti said the workers are united and will continue their peaceful agitation until justice is done.