Outsourced staff on strike for demands

Outsourced staff on strike for demands

Will continue until demands met

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:55 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation Outsourced Employees Union has now launched an indefinite strike to press for their demands.

Members of the Safai Mazdoor Federation are also supporting the strike, led by president Kamal Bhatti. Outsourced employees gathered at the corporation office and raised slogans against the government.

Bhatti stated that outsourced employees working in various departments have begun a struggle for their demands. The strike began in Hoshiarpur and will gradually spread throughout Punjab, for which the government is solely responsible. Because, despite repeated warnings, no attention is being paid to their demands. Due to which the employees are hurt. Most of the employees have been working for the government for 10 to 20 years. But when it comes to their rights, the government starts to delay things. That is why the anger of the employees has erupted this time and the struggle will continue until the demands are met.

