Over 1.5 lakh health cards issued under Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana

The Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana has witnessed rapid adoption in Jalandhar with around 1,52,522 health cards issued in the district since February 1, officials said. The scheme provides families with cashless medical treatment of upto Rs 10 lakh per year at government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals. The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all citizens.

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To facilitate registration, the district administration has organised more than 410 health card camps till now at Common Service Centres (CSCs), civic health centres and government hospitals. Residents can also register online using their Aadhaar card and voter ID or visit registration centres with basic documents.

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The Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana covers a wide range of treatments under more than 2,350 packages. Beneficiaries can avail major surgeries, cardiac procedures, orthopaedic operations, neurology and urology treatments, and critical care without any upfront payment. The scheme also includes cancer care, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and kidney dialysis as well as hospitalisation expenses like room charges, ICU fees, medicines, diagnostic tests and surgical consumables.

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Additionally, pre hospitalisation (up to three days) and post hospitalisation (up to 15 days) expenses related to treatment are covered. Maternal and new-born care including delivery, prenatal, postnatal and neonatal procedures is also included, ensuring comprehensive family health coverage.

Among these, around 98 treatment packages fall under reserved packages which are specifically provided only at government owned hospitals including civil hospitals, district hospitals and medical colleges. These reserved treatments generally include high burden or essential procedures where public health infrastructure is prioritised.

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Beneficiaries can use their health cards to receive cashless treatment at any empanelled hospital. Upon admission, the hospital verifies eligibility with the government health agency and all approved treatment costs are directly billed to the state. Cosmetic or aesthetic procedures are not covered as the scheme focuses on medically necessary treatments.

Upcoming camps in city, nearby areas

The local administration has announced a series of health camps across Jalandhar and surrounding regions to facilitate easy access to medical services for residents.

In Jalandhar, camps are planned at multiple locations including Babu Labh Singh Nagar, Ward No 5, Ward No 9, Ward No 19, Ward No 34 (Abadpura), Ward No 43 near Dussehra Ground Model House, Ward No 44 and Wards No 70, 74 and 78 among others. In Shahkot, residents can attend camps in villages such as Taharpur, Raunt, Jalalpur Kalan and Mandala Channa. In Adampur, camps will be organised in Bolina, Sanghwal, Ram Nagar, Mansurpur, Chak Shakoor, Ladhra, Bin Palke and several other villages.

Dr Jaswinder Sahota, Deputy Medical Commissioner said,” The scheme has been designed to ensure inclusive healthcare coverage, bringing every category of residents irrespective of their socio-economic background under its ambit. Hence, residents should get themselves enrolled as health cards enable them to access quality healthcare services.”