Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Jalandhar, October 31
A ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was organised at Jalandhar Cantonment under the aegis of the Vajra Corps.
Before flagging off the run, Brig Sunil Sharma, Commander, 11 Corps Artillery Brigade, greeted everyone on the occasion of National Unity Day and reiterated that the objective of the event was to make everyone aware of the importance of unity and harmony in society. Over 1,500 defence personnel took part in the 2.5-km run, flagged off from Vajra Nature Park.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...