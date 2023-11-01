Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

A ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was organised at Jalandhar Cantonment under the aegis of the Vajra Corps.

Before flagging off the run, Brig Sunil Sharma, Commander, 11 Corps Artillery Brigade, greeted everyone on the occasion of National Unity Day and reiterated that the objective of the event was to make everyone aware of the importance of unity and harmony in society. Over 1,500 defence personnel took part in the 2.5-km run, flagged off from Vajra Nature Park.