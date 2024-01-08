Over 1,700 mutations executed in single day at special camps

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 7

The district administration executed 1,718 mutations in a single day during special camps organised at tehsils and sub-tehsils here yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said concrete efforts and cooperation from people made the camps a huge success. As many as 1,718 mutations were executed out of 2,632 applications at 18 camps in the district. He asked revenue officials to dispose of the remaining 914 cases as soon as possible.

He said as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, special camps for mutations would again be organised at all tehsils and sub tehsils on January 15.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked officials to visit villages/mohallas on a particular day every week to settle the mutation cases, especially where parties concerned have mutual consent.

Jalandhar-II Tehsildar executed a maximum of 277 mutations, while Jalandhar-I Tehsildar did 262 mutations and Phillaur Tehsil cleared 258 cases.

Sarangal said 877 fresh cases were also processed by the authorities at the camps.

It may be mentioned here that the camps were organised at 18 tehsils and sub-tehsils in the district. Tehsil Jalandhar-I settled 262 mutation cases, Tehsil Jalandhar-II settled 277, Adampur 45, Nakodar 170, Shahkot 34, Phillaur 258, Naib Tehsildar Jalandhar-I settled 86 cases, Naib Tehsildar Adampur 10, Naib Tehsildar Jalandhar-II 188, Naib Tehsildar Kartarpur 53, Naib Tehsildar Bhogpur 15, Naib Tehsildar Nakodar 63, Naib Tehsildar Mehatpur 54, Naib Tehsildar Shahkot 30, Naib Tehsildar Lohian 12, Naib Tehsildar Phillaur 46, Naib Tehsildar Goraya 69 and Naib Tehsildar Noormahal executed 46 mutations.