DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Over 11,000 patients reported in flood-affected areas of Jalandhar

Over 11,000 patients reported in flood-affected areas of Jalandhar

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:21 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PIMS Health Dept staff examine patients during a medical camp in a flood-affected village in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

More than 11,000 patients have been reported in flood and rainwater-affected areas of Jalandhar since August 26, during the recent monsoon season. These cases were recorded through health camps set up across 84 villages in the district.

Advertisement

A total of 11,206 patients sought treatment, with the majority suffering from skin problems (3,118 cases), followed by fevers (1,882), eye infections (1,067), gastroenteritis/diarrhoea (328) and 4,811 patients reporting other ailments including chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and blood pressure irregularities.

Interestingly, despite a high number of snakebite cases in Jalandhar overall, no snakebite incidents were reported in the flood-affected areas. Health teams conducted medical camps and door-to-door medical aid in the affected villages, with intensive screening for vector-borne diseases carried out by MPHWs and ASHA workers.

Advertisement

Most of the affected villages are in the Shahkot block, including Lohian, where 49 villages were screened; 22 of these were in Lohian alone. Regarding vector-borne diseases, 19 dengue cases have been confirmed in Jalandhar so far—11 in urban areas and 8 in rural—but none from flood-affected zones. A survey of 14,109 houses across the 84 villages found dengue larvae breeding in 340 locations, though none of the patient samples tested positive for dengue or malaria, despite the high number of fever cases.

Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul said, “Our teams have been diligently screening patients in flood-affected villages. Since no rivers or water bodies breached in Jalandhar, the damage was mainly from rainwater. Health camps were set up early as a precaution. Except for skin problems, gastroenteritis, and fever in some pockets, mostly routine monsoon-related infections have been reported.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts