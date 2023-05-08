Over 2,000 appear for NEET-UG in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, May 7
Over 2,000 students appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) held here today.
The exam was conducted at three centres - HMV College, Police DAV School and Cambridge International School. Students said there was strict checking inside the rooms at the exam centres.
Some students found chemistry bit tricky. Megha Joshi, a student from St Soldier School, said while biology part was easy, chemistry was tough. “The chemistry part required some thinking. Otherwise, the paper was good and went as expected,” she said. The students were thoroughly checked before entering exam centres.
