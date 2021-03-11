Lumpy Skin Disease

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

7,659 head of cattle infected in district

In Jalandhar, 21,881 head of cattle have been vaccinated so far with the goat pox vaccine.

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 20

As many as 210 cows have died in Jalandhar and 7,659 cattle have been affected due to lumpy skin disease. Of the over 1,50,000 cows in Jalandhar, 21,881 have been vaccinated so far with the goat pox vaccine.

More than 20 cows have died in various gaushalas in Jalandhar from the disease, which initially started in rural areas and have now spread its wings in the city areas too.

While 14 cows have died at the Pinjra Pol Gaushala on Tanda Road, as many as 12 cows have lost lives at a gaushala at Apahaj Ashram. Owners are now worried as many have claimed that disease has also affected the milk yield adversely.

Dept on the job

Our entire department has been working tirelessly to curb the disease. The field staff is visiting spots and reviewing the scenario daily. As per the recent assessment, the disease is waning. Infected animals are on road to recovery. —Dr RP Mittal, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry dept

Shed owners are comparing the disease to Covid. “Janwaran Da Covid” is the common refrain among gaushala owners as they say the disease is primarily impacting weak, old or immuno-compromised cows while the healthy ones are quickly tiding over LSD within a matter of days.

Tarsem Kapoor, chairman, Apahaj Ashram said: “We have 120 to 123 cows of which 40 to 50 were infected with the disease. These were promptly separated in a different barricaded shed. We spent thousands on vaccinating the cows as per medicines prescribed by doctors. Despite this, in the past 10 to 12 days, we have lost 12 cows to LSD. Lives of both milch and non-milch cattle have been claimed by the diesease. The milk yield is also greatly reduced.

From the per day yield of 400 kg earlier, the yield is down to 195 kg a day. We are also trying some ‘desi’ treatments, which seem to be working. The government should have better management for the outbreak as most cow sheds have been caught off guard. We pay cow cess and this should have been used for cattle upkeep during the LSD outbreak.”

Ravi Kakkar, incharge, Pinjra Pol Gaushala said: “There are collectively 1,200 cows at our Bulandpur and Tanda Road gaushalas. We are taking all measures to ward off the disease. Today also one cow died at the gaushala. We also got our cows vaccinated.”

Dr. Gupreet Singh, Veterinary Officer, Jalandhar, who has also been overseeing the Tanda Road (Pinjra Pol) gaushala said: “As many as 14 to 15 deaths of cows have happened at the gaushala in the past 10 to 15 days. The gaushala has 600 head of cattle of which there are around 150 milch cattle. As many as 40 to 50 head of cattle were affected by the lumpy skin disease. These were separated from the rest. As many as 400 cattle were also vaccinated with the goat pox vaccine. Due to the spread of the disease, older or diseased cattle were immediately affected. However, we believe the peak of the disease has passed and now cattle are getting stabilised.”

Dr Gurpreet added, “However, what is most important for people to remember is LSD isn’t a zonotic disease and doesn’t spread to humans.”

While certain news outlets also reported deaths of seven cattle at the gaushala run by the Devi Talab Mandir, the authorities have denied the same. Rajesh Vij, general secretary, Shri Devi Talab Prabandhak Commitee said: “There have been no cattle deaths at our gaushala. We are taking all available precautions to keep LSD at bay and have also vaccinated our cows.”

