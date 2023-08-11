Over 200 take part in marathon to create awareness on AIDS

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 10

A ‘Red Run Marathon’ was organised under the leadership of Assistant Director, Youth Services Department, Preet Kohli at IK Gujral PTU Campus in collaboration with Punjab State AIDS Control Society. Organised with the aim of creating awareness among the youth about the ill-effects of HIV and drugs, the marathon was flagged off by the chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

The marathon was of 5 kilometres in which more than 200 volunteers of Red Ribbon Clubs participated. Addressing the students, the Deputy Commissioner said that awareness about AIDS was important and instructed that the awareness programme on AIDS and drugs in Red Ribbon Clubs and Youth Clubs be continued in the same way.

Congratulating the winners of the marathon, the DC also extended her best wishes for their bright future. Suraj of Government College, Hoshiarpur, who came in first place, Simran of GKSM Government College, Tanda, who stood second and Kuljit Pal of Pandit JR Polytechnic College, who came in third place, were awarded cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

