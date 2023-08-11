Over 200 take part in marathon to create awareness on AIDS

Hoshiarpur, August 10
A ‘Red Run Marathon’ was organised under the leadership of Assistant Director, Youth Services Department, Preet Kohli at IK Gujral PTU Campus in collaboration with Punjab State AIDS Control Society. Organised with the aim of creating awareness among the youth about the ill-effects of HIV and drugs, the marathon was flagged off by the chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.
The marathon was of 5 kilometres in which more than 200 volunteers of Red Ribbon Clubs participated. Addressing the students, the Deputy Commissioner said that awareness about AIDS was important and instructed that the awareness programme on AIDS and drugs in Red Ribbon Clubs and Youth Clubs be continued in the same way.
Congratulating the winners of the marathon, the DC also extended her best wishes for their bright future. Suraj of Government College, Hoshiarpur, who came in first place, Simran of GKSM Government College, Tanda, who stood second and Kuljit Pal of Pandit JR Polytechnic College, who came in third place, were awarded cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...