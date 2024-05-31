Over 200 take part in ‘Youth Chaleya Booth’ walkathon

Hoshiarpur, May 30
A voter awareness walkathon was organised on the theme ‘Youth Chalya Booth’ to encourage the voters of the district to cast their vote on June 1.
The walkathon was flagged off by District Sweep Nodal Officer Preet Kohli and started from the District Administrative Complex. Students and players participated in the walkathon with full enthusiasm. On the occasion, Kohli said every voter should celebrate the festival democracy with full enthusiasm and exercise his franchise. He said every vote is important in democracy and contributes to the strengthening of democracy. He also appealed to the first-time voters to cast their vote on June 1. He exhorted the youths for making the programme a mass movement, motivate the voters to vote, contribute in increasing the voting percentage and bring the voters to the polling booth. On the occasion, Assistant Nodal Officer Ankur Sharma, Principals Rakesh Kumar, Jitendra Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Assistant Nodal Officer Media Communication Rajneesh Kumar Guliani, Neeraj Dhiman, Headmistress Harpreet Kaur, Maneka Bhatti, Rekha, Sandeep Sood, Varinder Nimana, Upendra Singh, Sports Officer Jagjit Singh etc. were present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany in sex video case
Revanna will be taken for medical examination before being p...
Prajwal Revanna ‘exploited’ women; it’s all-women police team that arrests him at Bengaluru airport
Soon after he alights from the plane from Munich in Germany,...
Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari
It is said that Swami Vivekananda after wandering across the...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...