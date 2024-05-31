Over 200 take part in ‘Youth Chaleya Booth’ walkathon

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 30

A voter awareness walkathon was organised on the theme ‘Youth Chalya Booth’ to encourage the voters of the district to cast their vote on June 1.

The walkathon was flagged off by District Sweep Nodal Officer Preet Kohli and started from the District Administrative Complex. Students and players participated in the walkathon with full enthusiasm. On the occasion, Kohli said every voter should celebrate the festival democracy with full enthusiasm and exercise his franchise. He said every vote is important in democracy and contributes to the strengthening of democracy. He also appealed to the first-time voters to cast their vote on June 1. He exhorted the youths for making the programme a mass movement, motivate the voters to vote, contribute in increasing the voting percentage and bring the voters to the polling booth. On the occasion, Assistant Nodal Officer Ankur Sharma, Principals Rakesh Kumar, Jitendra Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Assistant Nodal Officer Media Communication Rajneesh Kumar Guliani, Neeraj Dhiman, Headmistress Harpreet Kaur, Maneka Bhatti, Rekha, Sandeep Sood, Varinder Nimana, Upendra Singh, Sports Officer Jagjit Singh etc. were present.

