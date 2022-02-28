Over 29K get polio drops in Nawanshahr on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 27

A total of 29,476 (55.56%) children were administered polio drops on the first day of National Pulse Polio Campaign in the district. District Immunisation Officer Dr Balwinder Kumar said those who were left out today, would be administered polio drops on February 28 and March 1 from door-to-door drive.

Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Dhanda administered polio drops to newborn child at District Hospital, Nawanshahr. He was accompanied by District Immunisation Officer Dr Balwinder Kumar, Senior Medical Officer Mandeep Kamal and other officers and staff were also present.

Dr Davinder Dhanda said although no new case of polio was reported in the country for the last 10 years, but polio virus was still spreading in our neighboring countries Pakistan and Afghanistan. The virus can also enter India and can pose a risk to the children who were not administered polio drops.

Refreshments distributed among health teams

The India Medical Association, Punjab, and Indian Medical Association, Nawanshahr, on Sunday distributed refreshments to the health teams and volunteers deployed in the National Pulse Polio Campaign.

Dr Paramjit Mann, president, India Medical Association, Punjab, said IMA has made its due contribution in tackling every ailment in the country. “We are committed to working with the Department of Health. Today we are contributing to the campaign by distributing refreshments as a token of love to boost the enthusiasm of health department teams and volunteers who are playing a vital role in keeping the country polio free,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Dawinder Dhanda thanking the IMA for the gesture said it has always cooperated with the Health Department and we hope to get similar support in future also.

Civil Surgeon inaugurates campaign in Phagwara

Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinderbir Kaur along with Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram, Nodal Officer Dr Naresh Kundra and Dr Sanjeev Lochan on Sunday inaugurated the three-day pulse polio campaign in Phagwara on Sunday. As many as 78,176 children in the age group of 0-5 years will be administered polio drops in district kapurthala during this campaign which will continue till March 1. Senior Medical Officer (WHO) Dr Gagan said a campaign constituted by the Health Department will visit slum areas, industrial areas, brick kilns, and administer polio drops to children. Migrant and industrial labour settlements will also be targeted during the drive.

1,005 booths set up, 1,989 teams on job in district

Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra said during the polio drive as many as 2,17,368 children will be given polio drops and the campaign will end on March 1. He said on the first day of the drive on February 27, as many as 1,005 booths were set up in the district. As many as 625 booths will be in the rural areas and 380 in city areas. Dr Ghotra said the health teams will cover the areas left devoid of the polio drops by going home to home. As many as 1,989 teams have been constituted for the task of which 1,250 teams will cover rural areas and 739 teams will cover urban areas. A total of 60 mobile teams have been constituted of which 51 will cover rural areas, nine teams will cover urban areas. As many as 103 supervisors will be deputed in rural areas and 106 in urban areas. Barring this, 26 transit teams have also been deputed, of which 20 teams will cover rural areas and six teams will cover urban areas.