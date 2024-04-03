Over 300 students take part in athletics meet

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 2

The 7th annual athletics meet was organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports of GNA University. The main objective of the annual meet was to encourage the staff and students towards sportsmanship.

Senior cyclist Balraj Singh Chauhan was the chief guest at the event while Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Rattan presided over the sports event. The chief guest commended the participants for their spirit and encouraged them to excel not only in academics but also in sports. He informed the students that he has cycled over 1.5 million kilometres till date.

Approximately 350 students of various schools of the university participated in various track and field events. Gurpreet Singh and Tapsee, representing the School of Physical Education and Sports, emerged as the overall champions by winning their respective categories and securing the overall trophy for the School of Physical Education and Sports.

Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Rattan distributed prizes to the winners and congratulated them. Dr Parampreet, Head, School of Physical Education and Sports, thanked the chief guest and the dignitaries present.

Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra encouraged the students to be more active in sports and excel in this field.

