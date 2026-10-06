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Home / Jalandhar / Over 3,200 Punjab Government schools to impart self-defence training to girl students

Over 3,200 Punjab Government schools to impart self-defence training to girl students

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:03 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Girls from Classes VI to XII will be trained under the Education Department’s Rani Lakshmibai Self-Defence Training Programme. File
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The Punjab School Education Department has launched the Rani Lakshmibai Self-Defence Training Programme under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for 2026-27 to equip girl students with self-defence skills and boost their confidence.

Under the initiative, girls studying in Classes VI to XII in 3,274 government high and senior secondary schools across the state will undergo specialised self-defence training.

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Each participating school has been provided Rs 13,200, including Rs 10,000 as the trainer’s honorarium and Rs 3,200 for training material. More than Rs 4.32 crore has been sanctioned for the state-level programme.

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The training will be conducted for 60 working days under the supervision of the School Management Committees. Schools have been directed to engage qualified trainers holding the highest prescribed qualification from a recognised organisation. Each session will last 45 minutes to one hour during which the presence of one female teacher is mandatory.

After completion of the training, competitions will be organised in eight weight categories. For Classes VI to VIII, the categories are up to 35 kg, 40 kg, 45 kg and above 45 kg, while for Classes IX to XII, they are up to 40 kg, 45 kg, 50 kg and above 50 kg.

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The winners at the school level will qualify for block-level competitions, followed by district- and state-level contests. Winners at the block level will receive certificates and mementoes, while cash prizes will be awarded at the district and state level.

The department has also directed that all expenditure under the programme be routed through the Public Financial Management System to ensure transparency.

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