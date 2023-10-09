Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 8

A half-marathon, ‘Daud Jalandhar’, was organised here today with the primary goal of raising awareness on drug abuse.

A collaborative effort between the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate and the Capital Small Finance Bank’s OneRace Organisation, the marathon received a grand start at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, with veteran international athlete Fauja Singh, DCP Ankar Gupta, DCP Jagmohan Singh and former minister Amarjit Singh Samra inaugurating the event.

Specially abled children take part in the event on Sunday.

The race witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 3,000 enthusiastic athletes hailing from Jalandhar and other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Mumbai, participating in the race.

The marathon featured three distinct categories, offering runners the choice of participating in 5 km, 10 km and a challenging 21.1 km half-marathon. Notably, Soch Autism Society made a special effort to involve children with autism in the race, emphasising the importance of inclusion.

The race course spanned across key landmarks in Jalandhar, passing through Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, Saukar Chowk, Namdev Chowk, BMC Chowk, Cool Road, Johal Market, Income Tax Colony, Urban Estate-2 and AGI flats via 66 Feet road, culminating at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium via Mall Road and Model Town.

In the men’s 21.1-km race, Mahendra Maurya secured the top spot, followed by Sonu Kushwaha at the second place and Varinder Singh at the third spot. In the women’s category, Prinsi claimed the first position, while Shreya and Seema Devi securing second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 10-km race, Anish Chandel, Gurpinder Singh and Gurpirth Singh clinched the first, second and third positions, respectively, while Seema Chauhan, Harpreet Kaur and Deepak Bajar along with Davinder Kaur jointly earned the top three spots, respectively, in the women’s category.

The 5-km race witnessed Pawan, Sachin Kumar and Abhishek Kumar bagging first, second and third places, respectively, among men, and Anju Yadav, Vandana Kumari and Varsha achieving the same in the women’s category. All winners in each category were honoured with trophies and cash prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarvjit Singh Samra, Managing Director of Capital Bank, emphasised the importance of integrating physical activities into daily lifestyle for a healthier life. Veteran athlete Fauja Singh commended the bank’s initiative and motivated everyone to embrace sports as an integral part of their lives.

Special children take part in marathon

Specially abled children took part in a marathon here on Sunday. Ramanjeet Singh, president of the Jalandhar Athletics Association, flagged off the marathon.

He walked with the Soch family, joining them in the 3-km run. Music was shut off at the time of flag off so that Soch participants could start the run comfortably.