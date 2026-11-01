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Home / Jalandhar / Over 40 students take part in anti-drug awareness sports meet

Over 40 students take part in anti-drug awareness sports meet

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Tribune News Service
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:03 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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As part of the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, the Sports Department organised a sports programme at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhungarni, to encourage youngsters to shun drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The event was held under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Lead Officer) Amandeep Kaur and on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain. Around 40 to 45 students took part in the programme, which was organised as part of a 60-day anti-drug awareness campaign.

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Amandeep Kaur said the initiative aimed to sensitise youngsters about the harmful effects of drug abuse and engage them in sports and other constructive activities to help build a drug-free society.

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The programme began with an anti-drug awareness rally through the village, during which students urged residents to stay away from substance abuse. Sports competitions followed, including 100-metre races for boys in the under-14 and 14-17 age groups, dodgeball for girls and tug-of-war for both boys and girls.

Sports coach Harjit Pal Singh and athletics coach Monika supervised the events. Students participated in the competitions and spread the message of a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

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