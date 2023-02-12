Over 40K cases taken up in Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

The District Legal Services Authority on Saturday organised a Lok Adalat in the judicial court complexes of Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar. Cases such as civil, matrimonial, MACT, compoundable, traffic challans and pre-litigative cases of PSPCL, bank and BSNL were taken up.

Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson DLSA, said 23 Benches had been constituted in Jalandhar, and two at Phillaur and three at Nakodar. As many as 31,305 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat and 18,916 were disposed of on the basis of compromise. The compensation awards of Rs 60.18 crore had been passed in the Lok Adalat.

Chairperson DLSA Jalandhar said, “Decision of Lok Adalat is final and no appeal can be filed against the decision of Lok Adalat. Decision is given on the basis of compromise between both parties. Lok Adalats increase brotherhood.” She said next Lok Adalat would be held on May 13, in Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar. In Hoshiarpur, as many as 4,886 cases were taken up in the NLA. The cases were settled by passing awards worth Rs 12,96,55,644.

Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority, said under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Dilbag Singh Johal, 29 Benches were constituted. During the NLA, a special Jail Lok Adalat and Camp Court was organised, which settled 12 cases on the spot.

In Kapurthala, a Lok Adalat was held on the premises of judicial complex under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge Amrinder Singh Grewal.

CJM-Cum-Secretary, DLSA, Kapurthala, Amandeep Kaur Chahal said, “As many as 4,255 cases were taken up and of which 1,041 cases were settled, and awarded compensation of Rs 9.98 crore.