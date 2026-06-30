Over 4K kids get polio vaccine on Day 2 of drive

Health teams visited 12,710 houses and administered the Pulse Polio vaccine to 4,234 children on the second day of the immunisation campaign in Phagwara. The information was shared by Senior Medical Officer Dr Simardeep Kaur and Paediatrician Dr Naresh Kundra.

Advertisement

They said the campaign was being carried out successfully with the active participation of health workers, who are conducting door-to-door visits to ensure that every eligible child is vaccinated against polio. They urged parents to fully cooperate with the health teams so that no child was left out of the immunisation drive.

Advertisement