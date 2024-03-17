Over 500 students awarded degrees

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus witnessed a momentous occasion as over 500 students donned black robes and received their degrees during the institution’s seventh convocation ceremony here today.

The event, graced by Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor of IKG PTU, as chief guest, and Dr SK Mishra, Registrar of IKG Punjab Technical University, as the guest of honour, commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony symbolising the pursuit of knowledge.

Director of the institute, Dr Rajesh Bagga, welcomed the attendees and highlighted the academic and extracurricular achievements of the institution, including initiatives by various cells and committees fostering research, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Sushma Paul Berlia, chairman of Apeejay Education Society, delivered an inspiring address, urging the graduates to strive for excellence and contribute to the nation’s development. Chief guest Dr Mittal commended the students for their dedication and emphasised the importance of practical experiences in shaping their future.

