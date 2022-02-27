Over 53,000 children to get polio drops in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 26

A total of 641 health teams would administer polio drops to 53,044 children between the age group of 0-5 years in the special campaign from February 27-March 1 in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Jasbir Singh, accompanied by ADC (D) Amardeep Singh Bains, said a total of 641 health teams which includes 206 booth level, 412 house-to-house teams, 16 transit teams and 7 mobile teams have been formed for the successful completion of the campaign.

ADC Jasbir Singh said a total of 43 supervisory teams have also been constituted to monitor the drive, besides 1,38,319 houses, 17 grain markets, 16 factories, 74 brick-kilns and 77 high-risk areas would be covered in the three-day drive.

He added that the mobile teams would administer polio vaccine to children living in semi-urban areas, slums, small-big factory campuses, and transit teams will administer drops to the children at the bus stand and the railway station.

Singh directed all departments, including education, rural development and panchayat, public works department, transport department, district program office, police, General Manager, Bus stand, and railway officials, to give wholeheartedly support to the drive.

The ADC urged officials concerned to create awareness about the drive among general public through public address system, ground level health workers, sarpanches, councillors and others and to ensure administrating of drops to each eligible district.

Singh said the Health Department would make concerted efforts for making the pulse polio campaign a huge success in the district. He said the migratory population residing in slums and brick kilns will be specially covered. He appealed to the residents to assist the health teams in carrying out this drive successfully.

He said India was declared polio free in March 2014 and since then, no polio case had been reported. Prominent among present on the occasion included Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Dhanda and others.