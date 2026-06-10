Over 57K applications pending, Jalandhar slips to 16th spot in service delivery

Jalandhar, which was among the best performing districts in Punjab in the delivery of essential public services, has now slipped to the 16th position in the state in terms of pending applications at Sewa Kendras and the Citizen Connect portal.

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The decline has been driven largely by an unprecedented rise in Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate applications in the district.

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According to data available on the eSewa Punjab portal, 57,423 applications were pending in the district on Tuesday, resulting in a pendency rate of 8.04 per cent. These applications have exceeded their completion timeline. Officials said Jalandhar had consistently figured among the top three districts in Punjab for maintaining low pendency levels until a sharp increase in applications over the past few months altered the situation.

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The spike coincided with the announcement of the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana on March 8. Under the scheme, the government has promised monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women from the general category and Rs 1,500 to Scheduled Caste women. The benefits of the scheme is announced to be rolled out from July 1.

However, with Jalandhar having one of the largest SC populations in the state, Sewa Kendras witnessed a sudden rush of applicants, seeking caste certificates, contributing to the existing pendency, officials said.

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Official figures show that SC certificate applications jumped from 1,907 in February to 10,764 in March. The demand remained unusually high in May as well with 8,497 applications received across the district.

Officials said the Sewa Kendra at the District Administrative Complex alone is receiving around 200 SC certificate applications everyday. While the influx of applications has surged in recent months, manpower has remained largely unchanged. The centre operates with 23 operators, while only 175 are deployed across all 35 Sewa Kendras in the district, putting additional pressure on staff to process applications which involves multiple levels of verifications.

The certificates currently take around 21 days to be issued from the date of application. While the government fees for the certificate is zero, applicants need to pay a facilitation fee of Rs 65.

Significantly, the surge in pendency has been recorded despite Sewa Kendras in Jalandhar remaining largely functional during the ongoing statewide strike by Sewa Kendra employees across Punjab. While services in several districts have been disrupted since May 26 as employees protest for job regularisation and better wages, officials said operations in Jalandhar were affected for merely a day, with most staff continuing to work.