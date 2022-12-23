Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

Nakodar, December 22
The Jalandhar rural police on Thursday destroyed drugs seized under the NDPS Act across various police stations.
Jalandhar (rural) SSP Swarandeep Singh said the drugs seized in 297 cases were destroyed at Green Energy Private Limited in Bir Pind village.
He said the drugs destroyed were 6,048 kg and 300 grams of poppy husk, 2 kg and 761 grams of intoxicating powder, 2 kg and 988 grams of heroin, 50 grams of ICE, 13 kg and 650 grams of charas, 23 kg and 720 grams of ganja, 3,085 injections, 9,600 intoxicating tablets, 6,985 intoxicating capsules, 174 intoxicant vials,15 syringes and eight needles.
