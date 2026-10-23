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Home / Jalandhar / Over 68 seized drugs destroyed by police in Jalandhar

Over 68 seized drugs destroyed by police in Jalandhar

The objective of this step was to ensure that narcotic substances could not be misused in any manner in the future

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:38 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Police personnel destroy seized narcotics substances in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo
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The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Thursday destroyed 68.719 kg of narcotic substances seized in various NDPS Act cases under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

Under the supervision of Satinder Singh, Commissioner of Police, the Drug Disposal Committee comprising DCP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon, ADCP (Investigation) Dev Singh and ACP Vijay Kanwarpal disposed of recovered drugs at ABS Food and Beverage, Raowali village, after completing all legal formalities.

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The seized substances destroyed included 30 kg of poppy husk, 4.376 kg of heroin, 15 grams of smack, 31.222 kg of ganja and 3.106 kg of charas. A total of 68.719 kg narcotic substance were destroyed. The objective of this step was to ensure that narcotic substances could not be misused in any manner in the future, said team members

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The police urged residents to cooperate and report any illegal activities by calling 112 or the Anti-Drug Helpline number 97791-00200 with an assurance that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

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