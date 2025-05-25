Over 9K cases settled in Kapurthala

Under the aegis of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali, and leadership of Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kapurthala, the National Lok Adalat was successfully held across various locations in the district today.

Advertisement

The Lok Adalat was organised at the District Court Complex in Kapurthala with seven Benches, at sub-division Phagwara with four Benches, and at Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath sub-divisions with one Bench each. Besides, four benches were constituted for revenue-related matters.

A total of 11,428 cases were taken up for hearing, out of which 9,272 were amicably resolved. Compensation amounting to Rs 9,54,86,169 was awarded through mutual settlements in various cases.

Advertisement

The matters resolved included criminal compoundable cases, Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce cases), bank recovery suits, MACT cases, labour disputes, electricity and water bill disputes etc.