DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Over 9K cases settled in Kapurthala

Over 9K cases settled in Kapurthala

Under the aegis of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali, and leadership of Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kapurthala, the National Lok Adalat was successfully held across various locations in the district today....
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:19 AM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Under the aegis of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali, and leadership of Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kapurthala, the National Lok Adalat was successfully held across various locations in the district today.

Advertisement

The Lok Adalat was organised at the District Court Complex in Kapurthala with seven Benches, at sub-division Phagwara with four Benches, and at Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath sub-divisions with one Bench each. Besides, four benches were constituted for revenue-related matters.

A total of 11,428 cases were taken up for hearing, out of which 9,272 were amicably resolved. Compensation amounting to Rs 9,54,86,169 was awarded through mutual settlements in various cases.

Advertisement

The matters resolved included criminal compoundable cases, Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce cases), bank recovery suits, MACT cases, labour disputes, electricity and water bill disputes etc.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper