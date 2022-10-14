Over the Moon

Observing a fast for the safety of their husbands, women seemed high on energy and activities throughout the day on Karwa Chauth. The city was abuzz with various functions and cultural events. Lensman Sarabjit Singh captures the festive spirit from across the city.

Donning heavily embroidered, bright sarees and suits, applying vermillion on their foreheads and flaunting henna-laden hands with nicely embellished bangles, Jalandhar women were all decked up like newly-wed brides as they celebrated Karwa Chauth on Thursday.

As various clubs and social groups had organised functions in hotels, women had a good time. Enjoying traditional sargi platter early morning and taking some rest, most of the participants headed straight towards salons for a makeup and hairdo.

In the evening, women went to temples and assembled for thali exchange. The highlight of the day remained watching the husband in moonlight through a sieve to end the fast.