Overcoming challenges, LPU student gets gold in boccia c'ship

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 10

Exhibiting exemplary strength in both academics and sports, specially-abled MBA student Nikhil Gupta of Lovely Professional University (LPU) has once again won gold at the 7th National Boccia Championship 2023. It was held at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantonment.

Nearly 70-wheelchair-bound para-athletes from 21 states of the country had participated. In addition, he won a bronze medal. With dual specialisation in Finance and Human Resource, Nikhil now is aiming for an international gold at Paralympics to be held in Paris in 2024. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding, Delhi, honoured LPU student for his top Boccia skills.

The event winners will now compete in the Asian Boccia Regional Championship in Hong Kong in May 2023. The gold medallist from the Hong Kong event will directly get a berth in the Paris Para Olympics 2024.

As a sport, boccia is predominantly played by athletes with cerebral palsy but has now expanded to athletes with other disabilities that affect players’ motor skills. LPU student Nikhil is a 100% physically challenged; however, he is champion in both academics as well as sports. He has also qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET), which is conducted by apex education body-University Grants Commission of India.

Congratulating Nikhil on his achievement, LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal said: “LPU extends scholarship to deserving students like Nikhil. Such assistance can be availed in all programmes ranging from diploma to PhD.”

Man of many talents

Nikhil Gupta, who is pursuing MBA at LPU, has won two gold medals at the 6th Championship in Punjab, represented India at Para Games in Poland, authored a book and cleared several written exams and interviews for the selection in RBI Grade-B, HPCL HR Officer and many more