Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

BJP leader, locals protest, say MC waiting for another tragedy to happen

raising a stink Sewage accumulated at Ikhari Pulli railway underpass.



Jalandhar, October 11

The Ikahri Pulli underpass near the railway station here is facing a crisis reminiscent of the Lohian railway under-bridge where a farmer tragically lost his life due to accumulation of water.

Residents are voicing their concern saying that the Municipal Corporation seems to be waiting for a similar tragedy to occur before addressing the issue of overflowing sewer and waterlogging at the Ikahri Pulli underpass.

BJP leader and residents hold a protest in Jalandhar.

They said the problem of a blocked sewer here is not new, it has persisted for years despite numerous complaints. “The continuous sewage overflow has not only caused great inconvenience to commuters but has also led to severe damage to the road connecting nearby residential neighbourhoods. Even a moderate spell of rainfall results in knee-deep inundation, taking a week or more to subside due to the choked sewer system,” they added.

They further said that they are worried about the potential dangers that the underpass poses to motorists, particularly during the night when it’s challenging to gauge the depth of the water.

Local shopkeepers have also raised concerns about the sewage overflow which creates conducive conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes and other insects. “The noxious odour emanating from the underpass has added to our misery,” said Karampal, a shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, in support of the residents and shopkeepers and against the MC’s apparent neglect, BJP leader Kishan Lal Sharma led a protest at the site. Alongside other party workers and shopkeepers, they held placards featuring the photos of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Sushil Rinku and Minister Balkar Singh, laying blame on the state government for failing to address major issues plaguing the residents.

Sharma emphasised that the city’s primary problems include deteriorating condition of roads, garbage accumulation and overflowing sewers, all of which the government agencies have failed to address adequately. He pointed out that the condition of the underpass has been brought to the attention of MC officials on numerous occasions and protests have been held to draw attention to the issue but the officials have not taken any action.

The BJP leader stressed that dirty water from the underpass is not only a nuisance but also poses health risks, especially to school-going children, because of the insanitary conditions. Additionally, the lack of streetlights in the area has allowed miscreants to take advantage resulting in numerous snatching incidents.

Health hazard

BJP leader Kishan Lal Sharma stressed that dirty water from the underpass is not only a nuisance but also poses health risks, especially to school-going children, because of the insanitary conditions. Additionally, lack of streetlights in the area has allowed miscreants to take advantage resulting in numerous snatching incidents.

