Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 27

The issue of choked sewer at Ikhari Puli in the city has been left unaddressed for the past many years even after repeated complaints by residents.

Forced to take longer route The underpass is a shortcut to reach Mai Hiran Gate. However, due to the overflowing sewers, residents of nearby areas are forced to take a longer route from the Damoria bridge side. — Amarjeet Singh, Local resident

The continuous overflow of sewage is not only giving commuters a nightmarish experience but has also damaged the road leading to residential localities in the area. Residents said the underpass is inundated with dirty water and had become a potential danger for motorists.

They said many vehicles break down while passing through the stretch as sewage enters the engines and commuters have to seek help from passers-by or shopkeepers to pull their vehicles out of the potholes.

According to nearby shopkeepers, the underpass, i.e., Ikhari Puli, which always remains filled with filthy water, has been repaired several times. However, the situation remains the same, exposing the lackadaisical attitude of civic authorities.

Residents and shopkeepers also complained that the overflowing sewage also leads to the breeding of mosquitoes and other insects. The unbearable stench emanating from the road has also made their lives miserable, they added. Amarjeet Singh, a resident, said due to the apathy of the civic authorities, the filthy water had been overflowing for the past many days.

“For the residents of the nearby areas, the underpass is a shortcut to reach Mai Hiran Gate. However, due to its poor condition, they have to take a longer route from the Damoria bridge side,” he said, adding that they had tried to get the issue addressed several times, but to no avail. “As the councillors’ tenure has also completed, we now do not have a representative to approach for the work. If we visit the MC office, the officials hardly pay heed to our problem,” Amarjeet added. Another resident, Shivani, said the sewage accumulated in the area was also leading to several problems for residents, especially pedestrians, who are forced to walk through the polluted water.

Besides, there are no streetlights here, and miscreants often take advantage of this and many snatching incidents have also been reported. MC officials said they would send the officer concerned to get the problem checked and claimed it would be resolved soon.