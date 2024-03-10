Overflowing sewers irk residents

Tribune News Service

Residents of various areas in Jalandhar are forced to put up with hellish conditions due to the sewerage blockade, water sanitation and insanitary conditions in various areas of the city. While the local minister and MP as well as the CM on his various visits have been on a foundation stone-laying spree in the region ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a number of localities of Jalandhar reel under civic chaos.

Areas where sewage water accumulated on roads poses a problem to thousands of residents, include the Focal Point, Transport Nagar, Alawalpur, Aladinur village, Shiv Nagar area among others.

One of the worst affected stretches due to water accumulation is the MBD, Proxima lane at the Focal Point in Jalandhar where accumulated sewage water problem has gone from bad to worse. Industrialists said an estimated 30,000 factory labourers use the stretch every day and have to wade through the same knee-deep dirty waters.

Speaking about the sewage water accumulated in the Focal Point area of Jalandhar for the past over a week, industrialist Narinder Saggu said, “There are about 150 international level big industrial houses on this stretch with nearly 30,000 workers forced to use it for the daily commute. They place their footwear on their cycles and somehow cross the knee-deep waters in the reeking lane. Problems have tormented the area ever since it shifted under the MC but for the past 10 days and especially since recent rains things have gone from bad to worse.”

At the Aladinpur village in Jalandhar Cantt, he said while the village did not get a functional sewerage system, but is now faced with repeated sewerage accumulation. The villagers said various streets are inundated with sewerage water which is difficult to wade through.

Residents said when students of the village had to go to school, parents had no other choice but to ask autos to pick them right from their houses as the streets were not even fit for walking.

After the recent rains, the excessive water in the area caused pipes to overflow leading to seepage even from underground septic tanks, resulting in residents forced to wade through stinking water on the streets.

At the Transport Nagar too, bad roads and dust made lives miserable in general but for the past few days, ever since the recent rains, water has accumulated in the potholed roads, posing threat to both drivers and those on foot.

