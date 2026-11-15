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Home / Jalandhar / Overspeeding Thar breaks railing, crushes youth near Phagwara's Chachoki bridge

Overspeeding Thar breaks railing, crushes youth near Phagwara's Chachoki bridge

Two occupants detained, third flees

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:27 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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A youth waiting for a bus near the Chachoki bridge sustained critical injuries after a speeding Thar allegedly went out of control, broke through a roadside railing and overturned, hitting him in the process. The police have taken two occupants of the vehicle into custody, while the third reportedly fled.

The youth had purchased some items from a shop near the bridge and was standing by the roadside waiting for a bus. Meanwhile, the driver of a high-speed Thar allegedly applied brakes, causing the vehicle to lose control. The SUV crashed through the roadside railing, overturned and struck the youth standing nearby.

The accident triggered panic in the area, following which shopkeepers and local residents rushed to the spot. They immediately pulled out the three occupants trapped inside the overturned vehicle. According to witnesses, all three occupants appeared to be heavily intoxicated and were allegedly not in a proper state of awareness.

As soon as they were rescued, one of them reportedly took advantage of the commotion and escaped, while the other two were surrounded by the local residents.

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The injured youth suffered a fracture in his backbone along with deep injuries to other parts of his body. His condition was reported to be extremely serious.

Police officials subsequently took the two occupants into custody. They reportedly did not sustain any significant injuries in the accident. The vehicle, bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, was travelling from Jalandhar towards Ludhiana at the time of the incident.

The police have detained two suspects and launched a search operation to trace their third companion.

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