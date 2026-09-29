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Home / Jalandhar / Paddy arrivals gather pace in Jalandhar grain markets

Paddy arrivals gather pace in Jalandhar grain markets

Procurement scheduled to begin on October 1

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:32 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Paddy arrivals are already in full swing at grain markets in Jalandhar even as official procurement is scheduled to begin on October 1. Farmers said this time the procurement should have started earlier.

When The Tribune team visited the grain market on Sunday, the mandi was almost full with paddy. The harvested crop was being dried and subsequently filled into bardanas (gunny bags).

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However, heavy rain today added to the farmers’ concerns. Large quantities of paddy were seen covered with tarpaulins to protect the crop from the rain.

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Gurpal Singh, a farmer from Mirpur village, said it was his third visit to the mandi with his harvested paddy.

“I really hope that procurement will start smoothly so that we can get the payment and start preparing for the next crop,” he said. The cost of agricultural inputs and other essential items had increased considerably, including diesel and fertilisers.

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Another farmer, Gurpreet Singh from Kala Sanghian, said he had also brought his harvested paddy to the mandi. His crop too was covered with a tarpaulin following the rain.

He said procurement should have started early this year, similar to last year, as farmers were already bringing their produce to the markets.

Farmer unions had also earlier raised concerns over the early arrival of paddy and urged the authorities to begin procurement at the earliest to avoid congestion in the mandis and ensure timely payments to farmers.

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