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Home / Jalandhar / Paddy harvesting with combines banned from 6 pm to 10 in Kapurthala

Paddy harvesting with combines banned from 6 pm to 10 in Kapurthala

Total prohibition on crop residue burning in district

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:57 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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In view of the ongoing paddy harvesting season, Additional District Magistrate Randeep Singh Heer has issued orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting paddy harvesting with combine harvesters in Kapurthala district from 6 pm to 10 am.

The orders also prohibit the operation of combine harvesters without a super straw management system (Super SMS) and impose a complete ban on burning paddy straw in the district.

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According to the orders, dew at night increases the moisture content in paddy, making it difficult for procurement agencies to purchase the crop while causing inconvenience to farmers at grain markets.

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The administration also highlighted the harmful effects of stubble burning, stating that it contributes to air pollution and can lead to respiratory problems. Burning crop residue also destroys beneficial microorganisms in the soil. Smoke from stubble burning can reduce visibility and disrupt traffic movement on roads, increasing the risk of accidents. It may also pose a risk of fire spreading to standing crops and nearby villages. The restrictions will remain in force until November 21.

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