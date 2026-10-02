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Home / Jalandhar / Paddy procurement begins in Jalandhar with focus on timely lifting, payments

Paddy procurement begins in Jalandhar with focus on timely lifting, payments

Officials say arrangements are in place for smooth procurement, lifting, prompt farmer payments

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:42 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Labourers dry paddy at the New Grain Market in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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Punjab Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat, Mayor Vineet Dhir and Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia on Thursday kick-started paddy procurement at New Grain Market in Jalandhar City for this season.

They directed officials of procurement agencies to ensure smooth and hassle-free operations, with a focus on facilitating farmers throughout the process.

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Divulging details, the minister said as many as 10.84 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was expected to arrive across all 79 purchase centres in the district this season. Elaborate arrangements had already been put in place to procure every single grain, he said.

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Timely lifting and payment would also be ensured, Bhagat said, adding that any delay in the process would be highly unwarranted. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy this year has been fixed by the government at Rs 2,461.

He said arrangements including potable water, cleanliness, shaded areas, tarpaulins and bardana had already been made by officials.

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Stressing the need for timely lifting and payments to farmers, Bhagat directed officials to leave no stone unturned to ensure that farmers were paid promptly. There was sufficient availability of bardana in the mandis, which would help ensure a hassle-free procurement season for farmers, he added.

Meanwhile, the minister, mayor and deputy commissioner interacted with farmers present at the market and sought their feedback on the arrangements made by officials.

They said all labour and transport contracts were already in place and lifting would be carried out swiftly. The entire procurement operation would be completed smoothly, they said, adding that any negligence would be dealt with strictly.

They urged farmers to bring only dried crop to the mandis, as the permissible moisture content is 17 percent, and advised them to avoid harvesting at night.

Avtar Singh, a farmer from Adampur, said he hoped the lifting would also be carried out properly.

“I hope everything will go smoothly,” he added.

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