Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Jalandhar, June 19
CM Bhagwant Mann had announced four zones to sow paddy in the state from June 10 onwards. The paddy sowing began in Kapurthala today. A farmer, Gajan Singh, from Swal village said he was sowing paddy on more than 60 acres. “We are hoping that the weather remains in our favour and it rains well,” he said.
No takers for dsr technique
- The majority of the farmers in Kapurthala are not opting for the direct seeding of rice, instead they are going for traditional ways
- A farmer from Boolpur village said with the DSR technique, the problem of weeds arose which was difficult to manage
It is also reported that some farmers had started sowing paddy before time and when Agriculture Department officials got to know about it, they reached the spot and asked the farmers not to indulge in such practices.
The majority of the farmers in Kapurthala are not opting for the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, instead they are going for traditional ways. A farmer from Boolpur village said with the DSR technique, the problem of weeds arise which then becomes very difficult to manage.
This time, farmers are fearful of the virus that had attacked the crop and resulted in stunted growth of paddy. So, farmers have outrightly rejected PR-121 variety, which had been attacked by virus in the past. They are instead going for PR-130, PR-126 and Supreme 110 variety.
Farmer Gurpreet Singh from Lakhpur village said that they had no other option but to buy new varieties. “We cannot take risks and farmers from throughout the state are not opting for this (PR-121) variety,” he said. Uggi village farmer Tarsem Singh also shared that he had instead opted for other varieties this time. “PR-121 was a failure and just 11 quintal of yield was there. So, why would anyone go for this variety again?” he said.
