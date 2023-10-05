Paddy stubble to be used as fuel in sugar mill, brick kilns, says DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

To check the practice of stubble burning, the district administration has prepared a roadmap to manage 2.36 lakh metric tonne of paddy stubble through ex-situ management.

As per discussions held by the officials of various departments, 2.36 lakh MT of paddy stubble will be supplied to the Bhogpur Sugar Mill, brick kilns and boilers where the stubble will be consumed as fuel.

Talks held with industries Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday said that the administration has already spoken to the managements of various industries where stubble will be used as fuel.

He said Jalandhar district had around 60 balers which were useful in evacuating stubble from the fields by making bales of three to five quintals.

The DC said that these bales would be directly sold to industries by the farmers or farm groups in the district.

Sarangal said that Bhogpur Sugar Mill will get 50,000 MT of paddy stubble from Jalandhar, besides 1.10 lakh MT will be taken away by brick kilns and 75,000 MT by the boilers. He said that as per agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, around 9.47 lakh MT of paddy stubble is expected to be managed by in-situ, ex-situ and other methods.

Sarangal also asked the SDMs to personally lay focus on 105 hotspot villages and ensure that the farmers of these areas do not resort to the practice of stubble burning.

He said that till Tuesday (October 3), eight incidents of stubble burning were reported in Jalandhar and officials have already been asked to verify the cases.

He said that the administration had already appointed 243 cluster coordinators and nodal officers who will be keeping a close vigil in their jurisdiction to curb the menace. He said that 5618 machines were already provided through custom hiring centres, societies and groups.

The Deputy Commissioner said that an awareness campaign had already started to persuade the farmers not to indulge in stubble-burning which is harmful to the environment and humans. Awareness meetings of farmers were also being held across the district, he said.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning