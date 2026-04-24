‘Page to stage’ event marks World Book Day at Jalandhar school

On World Book Day, Delhi Public School hosted an engaging workshop on communication and debating skills titled ‘Page to Stage’. The workshop was conducted by Inderjit Singh Paintal, who guided the students on the importance of expression, body language and voice modulation during speaking.

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He engaged the students of Classes V-XII through interactive tasks, real-life anecdotes and practical frameworks like the STAR and the ‘Hook, Heart, Hammer,’ technique.

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As a gesture of appreciation, Principal Ritu Kaul presented a sapling to the speaker. The session also sensitised students to the importance of empathy and emotional awareness in effective communication.

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Adding a global perspective, students virtually interacted with Gunvir Paintal, an international debate coach based in the Netherlands. His insights into debating formats and techniques further enriched the experience, encouraging students to research deeply and present their arguments with clarity and confidence.

The initiative reflects the school’s continued commitment to nurturing thoughtful, articulate individuals by bridging the gap between reading and real-world expression.

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Activities organised

at Ivy World School

World Book Day was celebrated with great zeal at Ivy World School. The celebration aimed to foster a love for reading, creativity and expression among students. A series of engaging and thought-provoking activities were organised throughout the week. Students actively participated in ‘Book Talks’, where they confidently shared insights about their favourite books, enhancing their communication and analytical skills. The book review writing activity encouraged students to critically reflect on their readings and articulate their thoughts effectively.

One of the most exciting activities was “Know and Explore Your Library/Book Hunt”, where students enthusiastically explored the library resources, discovering hidden literary treasures. Creative expression was further nurtured through writing tasks on topics such as “The Book Which Changed My Life” and “The Character I Would Like to Meet”.