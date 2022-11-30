Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 29

Under the leadership of Rural Health Pharmacy Officers’ Association district president Deepak Kumar Sharma, Class-4 employees working in the rural health dispensaries held a protest in front of Zilla Parishad office, Hoshiarpur today.

All employees observed a daylong mass leave and submitted their leave applicationto the Deputy Chief Executive Officer as a mark of protest. On the occasion, Deepak said they had been providing continuous services in rural dispensaries for the past 16 years at a very low salary, but their services had not been regularised yet. He said it had become very difficult for the employees to support their family on a modest salary. He said before coming to power, the AAP had promised to regularise the services of contractual workers, but now it was delaying the decision.

On October 11, a meeting of the state organisation was held with Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and officials concerned, in which he had assured that their salary would be increased and services be regularised. He said if the demands were not met, on December 3, all employees would protest in front of the minister’s residence. A demand letter was also sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through Additional Deputy Commissioner Daljit Kaur.