Panchayat Union asks panches, sarpanches not to support AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

Members of the Panchayat Union, Punjab, reached Jalandhar ahead of the bypoll to make an appeal to sarpanches and panches that they should boycott the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not fulfilling any of their demands in the last year. They alleged that the government was forcing panches and sarpanches to support them in the Jalandhar bypoll.

“CM Bhagwant Mann sarkar banan toh pehla kende si ki firo jide marzi naal, vote AAP nu paa deyo, hun asi kehna chahne haan ki phiro jide marzi naal, enna nu hara deo (When CM Bagwant Mann had not formed the government, he would always tell voters to pretend to be with any party but vote for AAP, now we are telling the same to Jalandhar’s sarpanches and panches to ensure that AAP doesn’t win here,” said president of the union.

The members said the government had promised to give a monthly amount of Rs 25,000 to sarpanches and Rs 10,000 to panches. Forget about the increase in amount, the government did not given them the amount of previous years too, they alleged.