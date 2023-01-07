Panel to examine fly ash problem in N'shahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 6

The issue of ash emanating from the Nawanshahr power plant, a co-generational private venture set up on the premises of the local cooperative sugar mill has been troubling the residents for long. Today, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa formed a committee of residents to examine the issue in depth before taking a final decision on Monday.

The meeting was attended by prominent residents including advocates and traders at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Besides the Deputy Commissioner, SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena, ADC (General) Rajiv Verma, SDM Major Shivraj Singh Ball, DSP Ranjit Singh, representatives from the Punjab Pollution Control Board, general manager of the sugar mill and members of the local management of the power plant were also present.

The committee which included Gurcharan Arora, Parveen Bhatia, Ravinder Sobti, Gurpal Singh Kahlon, Parminder Batra, Sandeep Murgai, Vivek Markanda, Jasbir Deep, Kulwinder Varaich, Lalit Mohan Pathak and Poonam Manik, will assess the effect of repair work undertaken by the power plant management to solve the problem of ash emanating from the plant and submit its report on Monday. Similarly, a team of the PPCB will verify the claim of the power plant officials that the issue has been sorted out and submit its report the same day.

General manager Surinder Pal apprised the Deputy Commissioner that the sugar mill is totally dependent on this 3.5 MW capacity plant for power and steam to operate in the crushing season. “If the administration takes any decision to shut down the power plant, it will stall the crushing operations of the mill. About 260 trolleys of sugarcane are arriving at the mill yard for continuing the crushing operations on a daily basis,” he said.

He requested the administration to assess the situation before taking any final call to shut down the power plant.