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Home / Jalandhar / Panic after firing in Hoshiarpur’s area

Panic after firing in Hoshiarpur’s area

Investigation begins

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:11 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped Basant Nagar here after a group of persons that had reportedly gone to settle a dispute allegedly came under fire this evening. No one was injured in the incident.

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Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Ravidas Nagar, told the police that a relative residing in Basant Nagar had a quarrel with some persons. On learning about the dispute, he, along with some others, went there to intervene. The situation escalated as the other party allegedly started threatening them.

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The matter was subsequently pacified with the intervention of some residents. Rakesh said some persons later suggested that the issue should be resolved amicably and took them to Basant Nagar.

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However, on reaching the locality, the other party allegedly opened fire at them. Rakesh claimed that around three shots were fired, but they managed to escape unharmed.

The police were informed about the incident and a team reached the spot to initiate an investigation. No official statement was available from the police till the filing of this report.

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