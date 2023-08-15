Panic in area as miscreants attack family, fire gunshots

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 14

Panic gripped residents of Street Number 8 in Ishwar Nagar that falls under the jurisdiction of the Bhargava Camp police station after some persons opened fire after a conflict late last night.

Karan Kalyan’s brother Arjun Kalyan was celebrating his birthday. The celebrations took an ugly turn when Rajbir, alias Nonu, maternal uncle of Arjun’s wife, along with a group of youths, attacked their house.

According to information, an old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the conflict, arising from Arjun’s love marriage a year ago. Arjun revealed that there was an old enmity between his wife’s maternal uncle and her father.

He revealed that his wife had an FD worth Rs 8 lakh, which his maternal uncle was determined to control. Therefore, he, along with his associates, brandished weapons and even fired gunshots outside his residence to threaten his family.

After getting information, the police reached the spot. They recovered empty shells from the spot and registered a case in this regard.

SHO Hardev Singh said efforts were on to identify the suspects involved in the crime. They would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, this is the third firing incident that took place in the city in the past few days. Earlier, similar incidents were reported from Santokhpura and Dada Colony. Residents have also raised concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

“Despite heightened security across the city in view of the Independence Day, people are using firearms and indulging in violent confrontations without any fear of law. The police must take strict action against such people so it sets an example for others,” said Ruchi Sharma, a resident.

