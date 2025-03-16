DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Panjab varsity regional centre hosts seminar on NEP 2020

Panjab varsity regional centre hosts seminar on NEP 2020

A one-day national seminar on “Integration of NEP 2020 in Technical and Professional Education: Challenges and Opportunities” was jointly organized by Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur and the District Institute of Education and Training. The seminar...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:15 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A one-day national seminar on “Integration of NEP 2020 in Technical and Professional Education: Challenges and Opportunities” was jointly organized by Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur and the District Institute of Education and Training.

The seminar provided a platform for educators, policymakers, industry leaders, and students to discuss the practical aspects of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in technical and professional education, while fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government to achieve the policy’s goals.

The seminar was inaugurated by Avinash Rai Khanna, former Member of Parliament. Dr HS Bains, Director of PUSSGRC, welcomed the guests and highlighted the relevance of the seminar.

Advertisement

In his address, chief guest Avinash Rai Khanna emphasized the importance of the new education policy, stating that it will not only help youth secure employment but also provide opportunities for skill development alongside their studies, leading to better job prospects.

Dr HS Bains, Director of PUSSGRC, remarked that the objective of the new education policy is to alleviate the challenges youth face in becoming good human beings amidst the competitive race for progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper