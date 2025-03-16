Panjab varsity regional centre hosts seminar on NEP 2020

A one-day national seminar on “Integration of NEP 2020 in Technical and Professional Education: Challenges and Opportunities” was jointly organized by Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur and the District Institute of Education and Training.

The seminar provided a platform for educators, policymakers, industry leaders, and students to discuss the practical aspects of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in technical and professional education, while fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government to achieve the policy’s goals.

The seminar was inaugurated by Avinash Rai Khanna, former Member of Parliament. Dr HS Bains, Director of PUSSGRC, welcomed the guests and highlighted the relevance of the seminar.

Advertisement

In his address, chief guest Avinash Rai Khanna emphasized the importance of the new education policy, stating that it will not only help youth secure employment but also provide opportunities for skill development alongside their studies, leading to better job prospects.

Dr HS Bains, Director of PUSSGRC, remarked that the objective of the new education policy is to alleviate the challenges youth face in becoming good human beings amidst the competitive race for progress.