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Home / Jalandhar / Panjab varsity regional youth and heritage fest begins in Hoshiarpur

Panjab varsity regional youth and heritage fest begins in Hoshiarpur

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:41 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Around 25 colleges are participating in the festival, being held from October 24 to 27 under the theme ‘Beyond Competition: A Celebration of Creativity and Togetherness.’
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The four-day Panjab University Regional Youth and Heritage Festival 2026 of Professional Zone-6 (Education-A) began at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, on Saturday. Around 25 colleges are participating in the festival, being held from October 24 to 27 under the theme ‘Beyond Competition: A Celebration of Creativity and Togetherness.’

Des Raj Sharma, general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, inaugurated the festival in the presence of former Hoshiarpur MLA Tikshan Sud and DAV College Managing Committee president Dr Anoop Kumar. College Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla welcomed the guests and encouraged participants to showcase their talent.

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Sharma said such events helped young people remain connected with their culture and traditions while developing confidence and leadership qualities. Sud described youth and heritage festivals as an effective means of preserving cultural heritage. Dr Anup Kumar said these events contributed to the all-round development of students and laid the foundation for a healthy society.

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The afternoon session was inaugurated by Chabbewal MLA Dr Ishank Kumar, with Punjab Chief Information Commissioner Inderpal Singh Dhanna as the guest of honour. Dr Kumar said extracurricular activities played an important role in bringing out students’ personalities and talents beyond classroom learning. Dhanna congratulated the college for organising the festival.

Competitions held on the opening day included group shabad, group bhajan, Indian group singing, ghazal and song, folk singing, Indian orchestra and several other music and fine arts events.

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DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, secured first position in classical singing and second in group shabad and percussion instrumental music. It also finished third in non-percussion instrumental music.

Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, won the group shabad competition, while BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, secured first position in group bhajan. Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, won the photography and collage-making competitions.

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