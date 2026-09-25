Panthic leaders oppose SGPC inquiry committee

A gathering of Sikh leaders at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar on Friday rejected the four-member inquiry committee constituted by the SGPC to probe allegations against rape accused Amarjit Singh Chawla.

The leaders contended that since SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had himself been drawn into the controversy, they did not expect an impartial inquiry against Chawla, who was recently excommunicated from the Panth.

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Among those present were SGPC members Jaswant Singh Purdain, Paramjit Singh Raipur, Mahinder Singh Hussainpur and Amrik Singh Shahpur, besides SGPC Executive Committee member Mithu Singh Kaneke.

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They said it had been decided to soon hold a large gathering of all Panth sympathisers at Sri Anandpur Sahib to improve the existing administration of the SGPC and hand over the premier institution of the Sikh community to the Panth.