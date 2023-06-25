PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

Commuters shuttling from Jalandhar and Ludhiana to Amritsar, Pathankot or Jammu need to be watchful at the PAP flyover as it has developed several potholes.

The busy flyover has developed some cracks in the upper layers owing to which the speeding vehicles sometimes tend to bump, making it an accident-prone stretch. The premix layer has given way at least from above the five suspension points of the flyover, owing to which motorists get a jerk as they cross them.

Residents of even the city areas residing in localities beyond the flyover side who have to daily shuttle past it to reach their work places on the other side of the city, too, rue that they apprehend that their vehicles could get damaged if the flyover is not repaired by the National Highway Authority of India any time soon.

Residents shared that it is a nearly 50-year-old flyover which came up across the railway lines for an easy access and perhaps needs some maintenance work. Says Kunal Kohli, a resident of Rama Mandi, “I work in a private office in Chhoti Baradari locality and have to cross this flyover at least twice a day. Since the flyover road has recently got damaged, I have noted some traffic mess as the vehicles tend to slow down a bit. The repair work is needed quickly to avert any untoward incident.”

Parveen Kumar of Bhogpur too had a similar grouse. “I have noted a sudden slowing of vehicles on the PAP flyover, which could be because of these cracks on the surface. The repair work must be done on priority”.

The charge of project director of NHAI of Jalandhar is currently with Varun Chari, who is handling the work of Kiratpur Sahib-Manali four-lane project.