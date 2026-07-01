Pardeep Singh Sherpur is Nagar Council chief of Nakodar

AAP leader and Ward no. 2 Councillor Pardeep Singh Sherpur was elected Nakodar Nagar Council (NC) president today, while his party colleague Ward no 4 Councillor Ashwani Kohli was elected senior vice-president and Vijay Maddas vice-president.

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Seventeen newly elected councillors were sworn in at the meeting. Nakodar SDM Simranjit Singh conducted the proceedings. AAP had won 7 of the 17 seats, the Congress 4, Independents 5 and BJP 1 seat in the House. Sherpur received 11 votes and his opponent 7 votes. Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur voted for Sherpur.

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