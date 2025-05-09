DT
Home / Jalandhar / Parents panic as NIT hostellers send balcony videos of 'drones'; buses arranged for departure

The Jalandhar institute has also postponed the examinations that were to start from May 14
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:16 PM May 09, 2025 IST
Students wait at the bus stand in Jalandhar on Friday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
After drone attacks from Pakistan near Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued instructions to the authorities to allow the hostellers to leave the campus.

The move came after hostellers captured "drones" flying and getting destroyed from balconies of their rooms and forwarded them to their parents back home. The panic-struck parents started making frantic calls asking the authorities to relieve the wards for a week or so.

The institute has also postponed the examinations that were to start from May 14. Students have been allowed to stay away from the campus till May 16. The MHRD had also issued instructions to the authorities asking them to provide them special buses to bus stand and railway station from where they could further leave for their respective places.

This special bus service on the campus started at 6 am and would continue the whole day depending on the train, bus bookings of the students, said a professor. There are about 6,000 hostellers on the campus, including boys and girls pursuing B.Tech, M.Tech and doctorate courses.

