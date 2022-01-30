Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

All set February 1 is the last day of filing nomination papers

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

Pargat Singh file their nomination papers in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photos: Malkiat Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

As many as 28 candidates on Saturday filed their nomination papers from the nine Assembly segments in Jalandhar district. These included six from Jalandhar Cantonment, five from Phillaur, four each from Shahkot and Jalandhar North, two each from Kartarpur, Nakodar, Adampur and Jalandhar Central and one from Jalandhar West.

Bawa Henry file their nomination papers in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photos: Malkiat Singh

Those who filed their nominations from Phillaur constituency were Mulkh Raj from Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Raunki Ram from Nationalist Justice Party, Prem Kumar and Kulwinder Kumari from Aam Aadmi Party, Surjit Singh from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).

Manoranjan Kalia file their nomination papers in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photos: Malkiat Singh

In Nakodar, Harpreet Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) and Dilbagh Singh from Bhartiya Janjagriti Party filed the nominations. Similarly, Ratan Singh and Ranjit Kaur from Aam Aadmi Party, Sulakhan Singh and Paramjit Singh from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) the filed nominations in the Shahkot assembly constituency.\

Gora Gill

Likewise, Balkar Singh and Harpreet Kaur from Aam Aadmi Party filed their papers in Kartarpur. In Jalandhar Central, Manoranjan Kalia from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Raman Arora from Aam Aadmi Party submitted nominations. Neelam from Begumpura Sanjha Front filed nominations in Jalandhar West constituency.

Ranjit Singh Rana

In Jalandhar North, Kuldeep Singh Lubana and Baljinder Kaur from Bahujan Samaj Party, Avtar Singh Henry and Harseerat Kaur from the Congress filed nominations. Pargat Singh Powar and Barinderpreet Powar from the Congress, Gurmukh Singh from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Surinder Singh Shokar and Rajvarinder Kaur from Aam Aadmi Party and Satnam Singh filed nomination as an Independent in Jalandhar Cantt constituency. Jit Lal Bhatti and Manoj Kumar Bhatti filed nominations from Aam Aadmi Party in Adampur constituency.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said as many as 46 nominations had been filed so far. He said that Tuesday would be the last day for filing of nominations while no nomination would be received on Sunday. The scrutiny will be held on February 2, said the Deputy Commissioner, adding that the papers could be withdrawn on February 4.

17 file nominations in Kapurthala

As many as 17 candidates filed their nomination papers in the district on Saturday. Nine nominations were filed on Friday and a total of 26 nominations had been filed till today in four assembly segments in the district. Incumbent MLA of Sultanpur Lodhi Navtej Singh Cheema, SAD candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi Harminder Singh, Kapurthala BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Khojewal and Bholath AAP candidate Ranjit Singh Rana among others filed their nominations.

In the Bholath assembly segment, AAP candidate Ranjit Singh Rana filed the nominations (Harsimran Singh was his covering candidate).

In the Kapurthala assembly constituency, BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Khojewal filed his nominations. Gursharanjeet Kaur Deol acted as his covering candidate. Khojewal was accompanied by district BJP president Rajesh Passi, BJP district general secretary Advocate Chander Shekhar, and senior BJP leaders Sham Sunder and Kuldip Singh Deol.

In Phagwara, BSP candidate Jasvir Singh filed his nomination papers. Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal also filed his nominations from Phagwara and Kamalpreet Singh was his covering candidate.

In Sultanpur Lodhi assembly constituency, incumbent MLA Navtej Singh Cheema filed the nominations and Jaspal Kaur served as his covering candidate. Harminder Singh from the SAD also filed nominations from Sultanpur Lodhi. Karanveer Singh acted as his covering candidate.

11 file papers in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Eleven candidates came forward on the fourth day of filing nominations for the Assembly elections. District Electoral Officer Apneet Riyait said till Friday, 18 candidates had filed nominations and with Saturday’s addition, the total number of nominations filed so far in the district has become 29. She said nominations could be filed till 3 pm on February 1. The papers would not be received on January 30 as it is a holiday. Those who filed their papers on Saturday are AAP’s Gurdhian Singh and Prabhjot Kaur for Mukerian; for Shamchurasi, AAP’s Ravjot Singh and Gurnam Singh and Mahinder Singh from BSP filed papers; for Hoshiarpur, Virinder Singh from BSP, Naresh Saggar and Sandeepani Saggar from Sarv Saanjhi Party and Om Prakash Jakhu from Democratic Party filed their papers. Davinder Kumar from Samaj Bhalai Morcha (Azad) filed nominations for Chabewal and Nimisha Mehta on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party for Garhshankar also filed their nominations. No papers were received for Dasuya and Urmar on Saturday. OC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

5
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

9
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

10
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

JeM’s top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

JeM's top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

Punjab polls: Congress fields former Mayor Vishnu Sharma against Capt Amarinder in Patiala

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Covid-19: 5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

1.46-lakh kg lahan, working stills destroyed in Hoshiarpur

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law