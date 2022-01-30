Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

As many as 28 candidates on Saturday filed their nomination papers from the nine Assembly segments in Jalandhar district. These included six from Jalandhar Cantonment, five from Phillaur, four each from Shahkot and Jalandhar North, two each from Kartarpur, Nakodar, Adampur and Jalandhar Central and one from Jalandhar West.

Those who filed their nominations from Phillaur constituency were Mulkh Raj from Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Raunki Ram from Nationalist Justice Party, Prem Kumar and Kulwinder Kumari from Aam Aadmi Party, Surjit Singh from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).

In Nakodar, Harpreet Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) and Dilbagh Singh from Bhartiya Janjagriti Party filed the nominations. Similarly, Ratan Singh and Ranjit Kaur from Aam Aadmi Party, Sulakhan Singh and Paramjit Singh from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) the filed nominations in the Shahkot assembly constituency.\

Likewise, Balkar Singh and Harpreet Kaur from Aam Aadmi Party filed their papers in Kartarpur. In Jalandhar Central, Manoranjan Kalia from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Raman Arora from Aam Aadmi Party submitted nominations. Neelam from Begumpura Sanjha Front filed nominations in Jalandhar West constituency.

In Jalandhar North, Kuldeep Singh Lubana and Baljinder Kaur from Bahujan Samaj Party, Avtar Singh Henry and Harseerat Kaur from the Congress filed nominations. Pargat Singh Powar and Barinderpreet Powar from the Congress, Gurmukh Singh from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Surinder Singh Shokar and Rajvarinder Kaur from Aam Aadmi Party and Satnam Singh filed nomination as an Independent in Jalandhar Cantt constituency. Jit Lal Bhatti and Manoj Kumar Bhatti filed nominations from Aam Aadmi Party in Adampur constituency.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said as many as 46 nominations had been filed so far. He said that Tuesday would be the last day for filing of nominations while no nomination would be received on Sunday. The scrutiny will be held on February 2, said the Deputy Commissioner, adding that the papers could be withdrawn on February 4.

17 file nominations in Kapurthala

As many as 17 candidates filed their nomination papers in the district on Saturday. Nine nominations were filed on Friday and a total of 26 nominations had been filed till today in four assembly segments in the district. Incumbent MLA of Sultanpur Lodhi Navtej Singh Cheema, SAD candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi Harminder Singh, Kapurthala BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Khojewal and Bholath AAP candidate Ranjit Singh Rana among others filed their nominations.

In the Bholath assembly segment, AAP candidate Ranjit Singh Rana filed the nominations (Harsimran Singh was his covering candidate).

In the Kapurthala assembly constituency, BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Khojewal filed his nominations. Gursharanjeet Kaur Deol acted as his covering candidate. Khojewal was accompanied by district BJP president Rajesh Passi, BJP district general secretary Advocate Chander Shekhar, and senior BJP leaders Sham Sunder and Kuldip Singh Deol.

In Phagwara, BSP candidate Jasvir Singh filed his nomination papers. Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal also filed his nominations from Phagwara and Kamalpreet Singh was his covering candidate.

In Sultanpur Lodhi assembly constituency, incumbent MLA Navtej Singh Cheema filed the nominations and Jaspal Kaur served as his covering candidate. Harminder Singh from the SAD also filed nominations from Sultanpur Lodhi. Karanveer Singh acted as his covering candidate.