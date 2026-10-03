Pargat in saddle, Congress set to get a boost in Doaba

With the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief returning to the Doaba region after a gap of 16 years, Congress leaders in Jalandhar appear to be in a jubilant mood.

The party, which had remained subdued for a long time due to internal factionalism, seems to have received a fresh boost. Pargat Singh is also expected to enjoy the support of a majority of Doaba-based leaders, including almost all MLAs and halqa in-charges. While he shares good relations with Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, he is equally close to Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Similarly, if he enjoys cordial ties with Jalandhar North leader Bawa Henry, he also shares family relations with Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia.

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Having served as a Cabinet Minister during the tenure of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Pargat Singh is expected to have Channi’s backing as well. Channi’s support is considered significant, particularly as he is the MP from Jalandhar.

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A three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, Pargat Singh began his political career with the Shiromani Akali Dal. A hockey Olympian and a former Punjab Police officer who also served as Director Sports, he is considered an experienced hand with a strong understanding of political and administrative affairs.

However, Pargat Singh was never on particularly good terms with former PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. About a year ago, Warring had visited him in an attempt to bridge differences during a rally, but relations between the two remained strained. Pargat Singh had strongly backed former MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana West bypoll, while Warring was seen supporting a different camp. He was also reportedly upset after being denied the Congress ticket from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

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Many within the party had been looking forward to a change in leadership. Rana Gurjeet Singh, who is learnt to be keen on bringing his son and Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap into the party fold, may now find the circumstances more favourable.