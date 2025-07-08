Pargat takes potshot at CM over deteriorating law & order

Expressing concern over the alarming deterioration of law and order in Punjab, Jalandhar Cantt MLA and former minister Pargat Singh on Monday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its failure in controlling crime and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Reacting strongly to the broad daylight murder of prominent Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma, MLA Pargat Singh said the state is witnessing an unprecedented rise in violence, gang activity and public fear.

“There is no governance left in Punjab. What we are witnessing is the rule of gangsters and a breakdown of law enforcement. The AAP government has effectively handed over Punjab to a regime of bloodshed and hooliganism,” said Pargat Singh. “Gangsters are ruling the streets and citizens are living in a constant fear.”

Calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a puppet in the hands of Delhi leaders, Pargat Singh added, “Instead of focusing on Punjab’s pressing issues, the CM is busy appeasing Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. If he is incapable of running the state, he should apologise to the people and resign.”

Referring to recent incidents, Pargat said, “Just three days ago, the father of noted Punjabi actor and well-known doctor Aniljit Kamboj was shot dead in his clinic in Moga. Today, Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma, owner of Wearwell Company, was murdered in broad daylight. Earlier this morning, a house in Jalandhar was targeted with a petrol bomb. This is not governance — this is anarchy.”

He also condemned the government’s failure to tackle the drug menace. “The government speaks of ending drug addiction, yet another youth has died from a drug overdose in Amritsar today — a video of the incident is already viral on social media. The state machinery is paralysed,” he said.

Pargat further alleged that gangsters were used to influence voters during byelections in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Dera Baba Nanak. “This misuse of gangsters to intimidate voters is nothing short of an assault on democracy. The police system has been systematically weakened under the AAP rule,” he said.

The senior Congress leader announced that his party will raise these serious concerns during the upcoming two-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha. “We will demand answers from CM Bhagwant Mann. The people of Punjab deserve accountability, not excuses,” he said.