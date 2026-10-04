Pargat’s elevation raises hopes of unity in Punjab Congress

Congress leaders and workers here hailed the elevation of three-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as the state unit chief, at a time when the state unit has been battling internal differences ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Party leaders and workers expressed hope that Pargat’s elevation would help bridge differences within the faction-ridden state unit and bring the organisation together for the polls.

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The elevation has also strengthened Pargat’s position among prominent Congress leaders of Doaba.

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Earlier, Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was considered the biggest leader of the region.

But since his presence in the area has remained limited and he had been spending more time in Chamkaur Sahib, there had been some kind of vacuum in the city.

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The other heavyweight leader from Doaba, Rana Gurjeet Singh, too had been keeping himself largely confined to Kapurthala.

Throughout the day today, Pargat was meeting senior leaders of the party in New Delhi, thanking them for entrusting him with the duties.

Even as Pargat is expected to be in Jalandhar on October 6, the District Congress Committee organised a celebration at its office this evening by distributing laddoos.

Senior leaders praised the high command’s decision and said, “The announcement of Pargat as the state unit chief has created a wave of happiness throughout Punjab. He will work for the party by taking everyone along, and we will all work together to form a Congress government in Punjab and remove the present incompetent government of Punjab from office in 2027. We express our heartfelt gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot.”

MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, president of the District Congress Committee (rural), and Rajinder Beri, president of the District Congress Committee (urban), termed Pargat an experienced person.

“He has been a captain on the sports field and the Congress high command has sent him as the captain of the Punjab Congress. Now, the entire Congress is united and will firmly contest the 2027 Assembly elections against the present government and the Opposition parties,” said Rajinder Singh, halqa in-charge for Kartarpur.

Pargat’s wife, Barinder Preet, received party leaders at their residence in Mithapur. She too said, “We were blessed with a second grandson a few days back and now the post. It is a double celebration at our place.”

Congress councillor and former Mahila wing president Jasleen Sethi also extended her best wishes to Pargat. “His experience of leadership, discipline and team spirit can now play an important role in strengthening the Congress organisation,” she said.